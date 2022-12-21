Here is what will be open, closed and delayed on Friday, Saturday (Christmas Eve), Sunday (Christmas), and Monday.

Friday

Some town/city halls and libraries are closed or close early. Attleboro City Hall and North Attleboro Town Hall are closed.

Saturday

Most post offices, libraries close early.

MBTA: Weekend schedule

GATRA: Regular service

Sunday

OPEN: Some stores and restaurants

CLOSED: Libraries.

MBTA: Weekend schedule.

GATRA: No service.

Monday

CLOSED: Some town/city halls are closed, including Attleboro and North Attleboro.

MBTA: Weekend schedule

GATRA: Saturday schedule

THE SUN CHRONICLE will publish on its usual schedule. Turn to thesunchronicle.com for the latest breaking news.