Here is what will be open, closed and delayed on Friday, Saturday (Christmas Eve), Sunday (Christmas), and Monday.
Friday
Some town/city halls and libraries are closed or close early. Attleboro City Hall and North Attleboro Town Hall are closed.
Saturday
Most post offices, libraries close early.
MBTA: Weekend schedule
GATRA: Regular service
Sunday
OPEN: Some stores and restaurants
CLOSED: Libraries.
MBTA: Weekend schedule.
GATRA: No service.
Monday
CLOSED: Some town/city halls are closed, including Attleboro and North Attleboro.
MBTA: Weekend schedule
GATRA: Saturday schedule
THE SUN CHRONICLE will publish on its usual schedule. Turn to thesunchronicle.com for the latest breaking news.