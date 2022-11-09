Veterans Day is Friday. Here’s what will be open and closed.
OPEN: Stores and restaurants
CLOSED: Schools, town and city halls and libraries, all county, state and federal offices and courts, and most banks. There will be no postal delivery.
MBTA: Sunday schedule
GATRA: Saturday schedule
The Sun Chronicle will publish a paper Friday.
TRASH PICKUPS: North Attleboro and Seekonk will delay scheduled trash and recycling pickups to Saturday. There will be no delay in Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield and Wrentham.