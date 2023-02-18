Here’s what is open, closed and delayed for Presidents Day (Monday):
Closed: Most banks, schools, libraries, town and city halls, post offices, county, state and federal offices and courts.
Mail: There will be no delivery.
Open: Stores and restaurants.
Public transportation: GATRA has service; MBTA operates on a weekend schedule.
The Sun Chronicle: The newspaper will publish.
Trash: Pickup delayed one day all week in Seekonk. Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Plainville and Wrentham won’t have delays.