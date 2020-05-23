The biblical book of Ezekiel describes a vision of the divine that medieval philosophers understood as revealing the connection between religion and science. Engraved illustration of the “chariot vision” of the Biblical book of Ezekiel, chapter 1, made by Matthaeus (Matthäus) Merian (1593-1650), for his “Icones Biblicae” (a.k.a. “Iconum Biblicarum”).