NORTON --- With Roche Bros. supermarket now closed, the Cupboard of Kindness, the town's food pantry, has donation bins for food at the following locations:
In Norton, they're at the library, post office, Walgreen's, Outlooks Hair Salon and Mansfield Savings/Bluestone Bank.
Outside town, find them at Big Y Supermarket in Easton, Shaw's in Mansfield and Market Basket in Raynham.
The pantry needs pasta and pasta sauce, cereal, proteins (tuna, peanut butter, canned ham, chicken, turkey, or stew), canned fruit or vegetables, 100% juice (in non-refrigerated bottles or boxes), soups, baking items, coffee/hot chocolate/tea, dry potatoes, rice, pasta mixes, personal care items (shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.), paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, napkins), and fresh produce from your garden, which can be brought to the pantry on distribution nights.
Also, monetary donations are welcome. Visit the town website, www.nortonma.org, or mail to Cupboard of Kindness, P.O. Box 874, Norton, MA 02766. Also, shop via Amazon Smile and select Cupboard of Kindness as your charity.
