Voting for Tuesday’s state election is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Attleboro
Ward 1 – Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.
Ward 2 – Murray UU Church, 505 North Main St.
Ward 3 – Willett Elementary School, 32 Watson Ave.
Ward 4 – LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118).
Ward 5 – LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118).
Ward 6 – Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St. (Route 152).
North Attleboro
High school, 1 Wilson West Whitty Way off Landry Avenue.
Plainville
Public safety building behind town hall, 194 South St. (Route 1A).
Foxboro
Ahern Middle School, 111 Mechanic St.
Mansfield
High school, 250 East St.
Norfolk
Freeman Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
Norton
Middle school, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).
Rehoboth
Francis Farm Community Complex, Museum Building, 27 Francis Farm Road.
Seekonk
High school, 261 Arcade Ave.
Wrentham
Delaney Elementary School, 120 Taunton St.