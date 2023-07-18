Mansfield closing Williams Street Wednesday to all but local traffic
MANSFIELD — Williams Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The road will be open only to local traffic. Drivers are advised to plan ahead.
Plainville master plan session Wednesday
PLAINVILLE — A public session is being held Wednesday as the town continues to develop a new master plan to guide the community over the next decade.
The session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at town hall and the presentation and discussion will focus on services and facilities, and transportation and infrastructure, including roads, sidewalks, water and sewer.
Mansfield to hold Arts in the Park
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Park and Recreation Department’s annual Arts in the Park at Memorial Park will be held at 1 p.m. each Wednesday for the next few weeks.
The lineup: July 19, illusionist David Garrity; Friday, July 28, storyteller/juggler Henry Lappen; Aug. 2, comedy juggler Bryson Lang; and Aug. 16, DJ Derek Holt.
Mansfield concert Wednesday night
MANSFIELD — Concerts on the Common are held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the South Common.
The schedule: July 19, Rainflowers (1960s rock); Aug. 2, Band from U.N.C.L.E. (rock, r&b); and Aug. 16, Jake and Jenny (country).