NORTON -- A program is being held Wednesday for the Canoe River whose aquifer provides drinking water to several area towns.
The session on the Canoe River Aquifer Project is scheduled to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edith Reed Conservation Land Environmental Center, 79 North Worcester St.
The purpose is to select projects that protect water quality and support climate resiliency.
The Canoe River Aquifer is an underground source of drinking water, and the only viable source for over half the residents in Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, Easton and Sharon.
The Southeast New England Program Network, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is working with the communities to identify and support up to 10 nature-based solution projects in the aquifer area to protect this critical drinking water source and prepare the region for climate change.
Public input is vital to select the projects.
Attendees must wear masks.
To learn more about the Canoe River Aquifer Project, visit https://snepnetwork.org/taunton-river-watershed/. For more information about the workshop, contact Krista Moravec at kmoravec@horsleywitten.com.
