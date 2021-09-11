WRENTHAM — Trinity Episcopal Church, a 158-year-old church on South Street across from the town common, is hosting a Welcome Back weekend to its parishioners this weekend.
After a parish-wide cookout outside of the church on Saturday, the parish will welcome back its members with a special service at 10 a.m., Sunday, led by Trinity’s interim rector, the Rev. William Eddy.
Trinity Wrentham welcomes anyone who wants to visit the church on Sunday and worship with them.
The church is home to a spectacular Goodrich pipe organ, built in 1825 and one of the few remaining pipe organs of its kind in the world.
Sunday’s service will also feature Trinity’s choir, led by musical director Rick Duthe.
The gala weekend is not only a welcome-back invitation to the surrounding community of Episcopalians and those looking for a place of worship, but is also a precursor to the church’s paving project, which will, in the coming weeks, replace the parking lot that surrounds the church and the town of Wrentham’s former library.
For more information about the church, visit trinitywrentham.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.