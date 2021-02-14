WRENTHAM — The deadline is Tuesday for filing papers to run in the April 5 annual town election.
Anyone wishing to acquire nomination papers should contact the town clerk’s office at 508-384-5415. Papers must be returned by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
At least 55 signatures of registered voters must be obtained on papers.
The following positions will be on the ballot, with incumbents and candidates listed:
- Board of selectmen, two three-year seats, James Anderson and Jerome McGovern. Anderson has returned papers as has Christopher Gallo.
- King Philip Regional School Committee, one three-year seat, James Killion Jr. and Marc Waxman have pulled papers.
- Local school committee, two three-year seats, Erin Destefano and Tracey Murphy. Philip Jordan has returned papers. Erin Greaney and Michael Crotty have taken out papers.
- Planning board, three three-year seats, Robert Cass, Everett Skinner Jr., Thomas Wrynn. Cass has returned papers.
- Board of health, one three-year seat, Brian Kelly. No one has taken out papers.
- Board of assessors, one three-year seat, Thomas DiPlacido, who has taken out papers.
- Library trustees, two three-year seats, Maureen Osolnik and Marleigh Brown. Osolnik has returned papers.
- Town moderator, one year, Edward Goddard, who has returned papers.
