WRENTHAM — The town’s Open Space Committee is updating Wrentham’s Open Space and Recreation Plan and is looking for input from residents.
One way to participate is by completing the OSRP Survey on the town website, www.wrentham.ma.us. Paper copies of the survey are also available at the town clerk’s office in town hall. Survey responses will be accepted through Oct. 15.
A state-approved plan will guide future town decisions pertaining to open space and recreation, and to make the town eligible for grants.
The results of the survey will be shared at a public forum scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the second floor conference room at town hall.
