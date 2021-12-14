WRENTHAM -- Residents Selena Zubrowski and Gina Brown have been honored with the town's 2021 Volunteer of the Year awards.
Zubrowski, who received her award in the adult category, joined the Town Common Landscape and Memorial Committee in 2019 and was the force behind much of the cleanup of Sweatt Park, planting efforts on the common, and watering schedule maintenance.
In 2020, she put together a vocational program with the League School in Walpole and the town where students help with various landscaping duties.
Zubrowski has also volunteered many hours of her time fundraising for the King Philip Music Association to support the marching band. Both of her sons, Ruben and Diego, are musicians in the band.
Zubrowski is also a member of the Wrentham Volunteer Alliance, which brings together different organizations.
Brown was given the Henry Carr Wrentham Youth Volunteer of the Year 2021 award.
The King Philip Regional High School senior has been a board member of KP Cares, a student community service group, for three years. She was voted president of KP Cares this year.
She participates in many KP Cares events including the “Giving Tree,” which provides over 400 gifts each year for local children.
Brown is in the KP Marching Band's Color Guard, ranks among the top in her class, is involved in Model U.N. and is an accomplished dancer.
As a freshman, Brown ran a collection drive for school and sports supplies that she then brought with her to Africa for a service trip to help a school there.
The town each year looks for candidates for its Volunteer of the Year awards.
For the past 14 years, two residents -- an adult and a young person -- have been honored.
A small committee evaluates nominations and selects recipients for each category.
This year's winners were honored at a recent town meeting.
