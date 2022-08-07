It must be the season for new municipal websites.
North Attleboro is not the only area community with a new website as Wrentham and Norfolk have just launched new online sites.
Wrentham’s website has a new address, wrentham.gov.
Norfolk’s site can still be found at its old web address, www.norfolk.ma.us.
On Wrentham’s site, the home page features news and events including meetings. Quick-link buttons at the top of the page bring visitors to online payments, building permits, posted meetings, public records requests, information such as legislation and regulations and the ability to subscribe to newsletters.
There is also a sliding banner with photos from around town.
“We hope you will find it more user-friendly and easy to navigate,” the town said.
Norfolk’s site was redesigned with a similar aim.
“Recognizing the need for greater engagement with our residents, transparency about town operations and simplifying the ways in which our residents do business with us drove this project,” Norfolk officials said. “We believe that the new and improved features of this site will be a benefit to all of our users and visitors.”
Some of the improvements include the site being scalable to all types of electronic devices, including tablets and phones. Residents can subscribe to news from the site and receive it by email or text, and users can report issues to the town, such as potholes, electronically.
Also, the site is ADA compliant, can be translated in many different languages, and site navigation has been simplified and streamlined.
Resident Jake Jacobson donated photos for the homepage that demonstrate the beauty of Norfolk.
Norton has also upgraded its website to some extent.