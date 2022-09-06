AMHERST -- Sarah Kaunfer of Wrentham was among 10 members of the University of Massachusetts Amherst graduating class to be honored as 21st Century Leaders at undergraduate commencement in May.
Kaunfer, a Commonwealth Honors College student, earned a degree in microbiology. She was accepted into the interdisciplinary iCons program, which provided opportunities to collaborate with fellow student researchers and entrepreneurs.
According to a school news release, she and three fellow students founded the biotech startup MicrobeBlaster. Their team created an anti-fouling coating that works to prevent bacterial infection on implantable medical devices after family members suffered from hospital-acquired infections.
To date, MicrobeBlaster has raised over $65,000 for the venture, including funding from the UMass Innovation Challenge. MicrobeBlaster is currently in the prototype stage of development.
Kaunfer was a teaching assistant in four different biology classes over the course of five semesters. Her most formative college experience, however, was working with Associate Professor of Microbiology Yasu Morita to characterize the cell envelope of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent for the global respiratory disease, the release states.
Not that she has graduated, Kaunfer will work as a clinical research coordinator in acute kidney injury at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She plans to attend medical school and license MicrobeBlaster technology to a major medical device manufacturer.