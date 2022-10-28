WRENTHAM — A local Boy Scout is holding a yard sale Sunday to raise money for a Revolutionary War veterans monument he plans for the town common as his Eagle Scout project.
Jackson “Jack” Frye, 17, a member of Troop 131 and a junior at King Philip Regional High School, has been raising money to design and build the monument.
The yard sale, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the town parking lot at routes 1A and 140, across from the common, is his first fundraiser for the project.
“I am a history buff that was dismayed by the fact that we did not have a monument on the Town Common commemorating the Wrentham residents that fought in the Revolutionary War,” Frye said in an email.
Scoutmaster Ed Crisci had told him he had spoken about the lack of such a monument with several town employees.
“They made it clear to him that it would likely be a project that they would be interested in having a Scout take on,” Frye said. “As a history buff, this was right up my alley.”
Frye met with selectmen Chairman Joseph Botaish, Greg Stahl from the Wrentham Historical Commission, town Veterans Agent Stephen Travers, and Ray Rose, a veteran who is the cemetery/parks manager and tree warden for the DPW, and who spearheaded the recent Persian Gulf Memorial on the common.
“They were all very enthusiastic,” Frye said, adding the project was approved by the board of selectmen and Town Administrator Kevin Sweet.
The Scout has been looking for donations, and is working with Todd Duffy from Tribute in Stone, a local granite business that specializes in memorial monuments, to finalize the design.
Rose had a large piece of granite at the DPW yard that was mined in town and will be donated for the main piece of the monument.
“Even with this stone in hand, the cost of the project will likely be in the $5,000 to $12,000 range,” Frye said.
Frye, the son of David and Janet Frye of Gilmore Road, has been collecting donated items for months for the yard sale. His family’s garage and another large space are piled high with the goods.
Items for sale will include sports equipment, bikes, Halloween decorations and costumes, Christmas items, home decor, glassware, pottery, electronics, and more.
“I have realized just how much work Jackson has put in to make his vision come to life,” said his cousin Kelsey Boillat, who has been helping him get word out on social media about the yard sale. “As a history junky, this has been Jackson’s dream for years. His commitment to his Eagle Scout project is astounding.”
For more information, look up “Jackson Frye’s Eagle Scout Project Wrentham Revolutionary War Veteran Monument” on the internet.