WRENTHAM -- Town Moderator Edward Goddard decided 15 years ago that the town needed to recognize the volunteer efforts of residents that often go unnoticed.
Goddard, a former longtime school committee member but then a selectman, proposed starting Volunteer of the Year awards, and they have been given every year since in two categories, 18 and younger and 19 and older.
The former was later renamed the Henry Carr Wrentham Youth Volunteer of the Year award in memory of a resident who was active at King Philip Regional High School and in the community, and who died of cancer at age 20 in 2017.
The 15th annual Volunteer of the Year awards will soon be handed out, and the town is looking for nominations by Nov. 10. Forms are available at www.wrentham.gov.
Submit nominations to the Board of Selectmen's Office, 79 South St., Wrentham, MA, or email bos@wrentham.gov.
A small committee will review nominations and make selections. The award recipients will be recognized at the Nov. 21 fall town meeting.