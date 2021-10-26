WRENTHAM -- The town is again looking for candidates for its Volunteer of the Year awards, with a deadline of Friday to submit nominees.
For the past 14 years, two residents who go above and beyond in their volunteer efforts to help the community have been honored.
There are two awards, one for a young adult age 18 and younger called the Henry Carr Wrentham Youth Volunteer of the Year Award, and an award for an adult 19 and older.
For more information and for a nomination form, visit www.wrentham.ma.us.
Submit all nominations to the selectmen's office, 79 South St., Wrentham, MA 02093 by noon Friday, Oct. 29. The nomination may be made anonymously.
A small committee will evaluate the nominations and make its selection for each category, and awards will be presented at the Nov. 15 fall town meeting.
Last year, Brenda McGinn, who made over 350 masks for friends, neighbors, nurses and nursing homes in the King Philip area, was recipient of the adult award.
The young adult award recipient was Molly MacDonald, who graduated from King Philip Regional High School in June, and was heavily involved with the KP Cares Program, developing a freshman mentor program and working with Wrentham elementary schools to coordinate a homework club/tutoring program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.