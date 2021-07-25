WRENTHAM -- Ever thought you might like to be a town official -- but without running for office?
This is your chance.
Town Administrator Kevin Sweet says there are openings on the local school board and board of assessors. The unexpired terms, left open due to resignations, will be filled by appointment.
Selectmen and school committee members are seeking a volunteer for the Wrentham Elementary School Committee. Also, selectmen and the board of assessors are seeking a volunteer to that board.
Both terms will run until the next annual town election on April 4, 2022.
Interested candidates are asked to send a letter of interest and contact information by Aug. 4 to the Office of the Town Administrator, at bos@wrentham.ma.us.
To download the town's committee/board application, click here.
