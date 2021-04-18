WRENTHAM — The town has launched a survey to gather more feedback for the development of a new master plan to guide growth.
Anyone interested in helping to shape the future of housing and economic development in town is encouraged to share their thoughts in the survey at www.mapc.ma/WrenthamVision.
“Wrentham 2030 Master Plan: A Vision of Tomorrow” is a multi-phased master planning process that will help steer local decision-making for the next decade.
Currently in Phase I, which is focused on housing and economic development, the town will seek adoption of the plan from the board of selectmen and planning board this summer.
The survey will be open until Thursday, April 22, and the results will be presented to the public at a future Master Plan Steering Committee meeting and available on the project webpage.
“Community input is an important part of this process, and helps the town tailor the plan to reflect the community’s needs,” director of Planning and Economic Development Rachel Benson said. “We encourage all residents to take this survey and help shape the town’s future.”
In addition to the survey, the town hosted a virtual forum April 8 to present key issues and opportunities related to housing and economic development based on community engagement, research, and data analysis, as well as to gain input from the public about its highest priorities for housing and economic development.
Anyone who missed the forum can view the recording and presentation slides and other master plan meetings and learn more about the plan at www.mapc.ma/WrenthamVision.
For more information, contact Benson at rbenson@wrentham.ma.us or 508-384-5441.
