WRENTHAM — Residents will soon be able to put clothing out for curbside recycling.
Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said in a statement Thursday that the new program will start Monday, Dec. 16.
It’s being offered through Simple Recycling, which has partnered with many nearby communities to prevent clothing and other items from ending up in landfills.
Recyclable items that can be collected include men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, coats and jackets, jewelry, shoes, purses, hats, toys, blankets, drapes and curtains, pillows and sleeping bags.
Other towns in the area utilizing Simple Recycling include Mansfield, Franklin, Walpole, Milford, Norwood and Hopedale.
“We’re excited about partnering with Simple Recycling for this program, and hope residents will take full advantage of it,” Sweet said. “We all have clothing and other items lying around the house that could be put to good use elsewhere, and Simple Recycling makes it quick and easy to participate.”
As part of the program, Wrentham will be compensated on a “per pound” basis for the material collected by Simple Recycling. The pickup will run year-round and follow the town’s existing biweekly recycling collection schedule so that no extra collection days will be required for residents.
Residents who participate in the town’s regular curbside recycling will be mailed bags to use for the program. Once filled, they should leave them outside their homes on the morning of their scheduled pickup.
Pickups will be separate from regular trash and recycling collection.
According to Simple Recycling, all of the materials collected through the program are graded and sorted locally or regionally, based on quality and condition. The top quality materials will be resold to local thrift outlets, mid-grade items will be exported to international markets, and “unusable” items will be processed for raw materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.