WRENTHAM -- Residents at Monday's annual town meeting voted unanimously to pass a budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The vote made Wrentham the first of the King Philip towns to approve the regional school budget.
Just 39 registered voters turned out for the session at the high school, which lasted about 30 minutes.
The meeting included unprecedented safety measures, including a poster board with four health-related questions for attendees to read when they checked in. Attendees were separated from town meeting workers by plastic glass, had to wear masks and were roped off into designated seating.
To move the meeting along and because of tight finances given the virus situation, the warrant included just six articles -- all financial.
The $45.8 million operating budget represents a 3.26 percent increase over this year's spending, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said.
Education takes up $24.7 million, a 4.26 percent hike, with the elementary schools getting $12.5 million, a 2 1/2 percent increase. King Philip receives $11.2 million, which requires Wrentham to pay 5.9 percent more. The overall KP school budget is going up 2.5 percent.
A total of $2.1 million had been cut from department requests, Sweet said.
The human services budget is being increased slightly. The town administrator explained that Wrentham is exploring a joint veterans agent district with North Attleboro and Plainville, which already share a veterans agent.
Also approved was a $2.4 million water budget, and only imminent capital budget items -- $139,000 for a fire engine and firefighter breathing equipment.
The town budget has little of the controversy being generated in the other King Philip towns of Norfolk and Plainville.
Norfolk is looking at some steep reductions, including at the school level, and Plainville residents Monday are being asked to approve a $3.25 million budget override of Proposition 2 1/2.
