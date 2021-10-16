WRENTHAM — Trinity Episcopal Church on East Street will be moving up its annual Christmas Fair by a couple of months and hosting “Trinity Christmas Treasures and More” from 9 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23.
This event will be a modified version of the Christmas Fair, which has been a staple of the community for over 155 years, and will be held both inside and outside to ensure pandemic safety precautions for attendees.
Outside of the church will be many tables of Christmas and other goods as well as Christmas crafts. There will also be hardcover and paperback books for sale outside.
Inside, the always-popular penny social raffle will offer gift cards, themed gift baskets and other items, including a pair of 2022 Red Sox tickets among 70 different prizes. The raffle prizes will be drawn via Zoom, with winners being notified by phone.
Frozen homemade lasagnas will be sold inside while supplies last.
Masks are required inside. In the event of rain, the fair will be spread out inside.
