WESTWOOD -- The following area students graduated May 14 from Xaverian High School.

Foxboro: Kevin Barrett, Nolan Barry, Daniel P. Brady, Owen T. Dorion, Jake B. Gilbert, Joseph B. Gilmore, Michael P. Karshis, Maddox Munroe, Matthew J. Orphanos, Francesco G. Salas, Matthew A. Todd

Mansfield: William R. Souza, Robert C. Tomasello

Norfolk: Matthew C. Brinker, John R. Doyle, Donal J. Heaney, Brendan F. Keenan, Trajan I. Kump, icholas A. Lambros, Jonathan A. Mora, Maxwell D. Nicholson, Sean P. Steck

North Attleboro: Aidan G. Morris, Alexander Sheridan, Gian Woelfe

Plainville: Spencer K. Dumas

Wrentham: Tyler E. Barros, Thomas E. Bridwell, Liam M. Duggan, Colton H. Graham, Jack R. Hansen, Daniel T. Jutras, Christopher Padden, Abishek Raja