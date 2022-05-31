WESTWOOD -- The following area students graduated May 14 from Xaverian High School.
Foxboro: Kevin Barrett, Nolan Barry, Daniel P. Brady, Owen T. Dorion, Jake B. Gilbert, Joseph B. Gilmore, Michael P. Karshis, Maddox Munroe, Matthew J. Orphanos, Francesco G. Salas, Matthew A. Todd
Mansfield: William R. Souza, Robert C. Tomasello
Norfolk: Matthew C. Brinker, John R. Doyle, Donal J. Heaney, Brendan F. Keenan, Trajan I. Kump, icholas A. Lambros, Jonathan A. Mora, Maxwell D. Nicholson, Sean P. Steck
North Attleboro: Aidan G. Morris, Alexander Sheridan, Gian Woelfe
Plainville: Spencer K. Dumas
Wrentham: Tyler E. Barros, Thomas E. Bridwell, Liam M. Duggan, Colton H. Graham, Jack R. Hansen, Daniel T. Jutras, Christopher Padden, Abishek Raja