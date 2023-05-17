WESTWOOD -- On Saturday, May 13, Xaverian Brothers High School celebrated the commencement of the Class of 2023 in the school’s varsity gymnasium. Diplomas were conferred to the 164 graduates by Head of School Jacob Conca and Principal Michael Nicholson, Ed.D., of Norfolk.
Braden Kennedy of Wrentham is Xaverian’s Class of 2023 valedictorian. He is a National Merit Finalist, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and a member of both the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society. He is an Eagle Scout (Troop 131 - Wrentham) and has served as a National-Level Leadership Instructor for the Boy Scouts.
He was captain of the Xaverian robotics team and a four-year member of Xaverian’s math team. He was involved in mock trial and was integral to the revival of the school’s chess team as well. In addition, he has served as an instructor for Schoolhouse World (a Khan Academy affiliate), a position he was offered due to his high standardized test scores. Kennedy is the son of Charles and Audra Kennedy. He will attend Cornell University in the fall.
The Class of 2023 Xaverian Award winner is Joseph Di Martino (Dedham/Mansfield). It is the highest honor bestowed upon a graduating senior at Xaverian. Members of the graduating class, in concert with the faculty and staff, nominate a senior for the honor and the recipient isn’t revealed until the graduation ceremony. The Xaverian Award recipient must have distinguished himself by living the mission and core values associated with the school, including humility, trust, simplicity, compassion, and zeal.
Conca said that Di Martino “epitomizes all that it means to be a Xaverian hawk.” He added, “Joe is dedicated to personal excellence while simultaneously being committed to his fellow students and community. In both word and action, he brings his best self to every situation and thereby positively enhances the lives of those in his midst.”
Di Martino is the son of Jane Di Martino (Dedham) and Mark Di Martino (Mansfield). He served as president of the student council and was instrumental in driving school spirit and participation this year. He was a four-year member of the Xaverian hockey program and served as the 2023 varsity hockey captain. He earned the nickname “Playoff Joe” for the goals he scored to help the team secure a spot in the 2023 Division 1 state finals. He was also active in the campus ministry program through retreats, SpiritHawk (the school’s weekly faith-sharing group), and participation in the Christian Senior Service program. Joe will attend High Point University in the fall.
Xaverian graduates from The Sun Chronicle area include:
Attleboro
Liam A. Tucker, Charles Wroblewski
Foxboro
Matthew P. DeFeo, Nicholas C. Garland, Kyle D. Smolinsky, Braden E. Young, Nathan T. Young
Franklin
Samuel E. Basile, Jai Chadha, Daniel Edgehille, Alexander C. Frangis, Liam I. Irwin, Cole Jette, John F. Marinella, Brendan M. Murphy, Francis B. O'Connor, Griffin M. Ready, Andrew J. Verrette
Mansfield
Joseph A. Di Martino, Cameron K. Grindle, Garrett M. Loncar, Tanner P. Marchi, William Oreste, Daniel J. Powers,
Norfolk
Daniel C. Basso, Marcus E. Behn, Matthew J. Bobola, Timothy R. Bobroff, Luigi DeFilippo, Owen R. Hastry, Ronan N. Miller, Sean B. Regan, Declan W. Stack, Harrison T. Waugh, Benjamin R. Weinberg
North Attleboro
Brian W. Osborne, Daniel K. Uche
Norton
Mathieu Charette
Wrentham
Tyler C. Chaput, Braden A. Kennedy, Tyler G. Molinario, Ryan E. Scollins