WRENTHAM -- The Hockomock Area YMCA held its seventh annual Livestrong at the YMCA event on June 19 at Lake Pearl.
The event celebrated the impact of the program and raised $36,710 for it at the Hockomock Area YMCA. The evening featured remarks from program alumni and the presentation of two awards, the Community Champion Award, given to Dr. Natalie Sinclair, and the Charlie Shannon Volunteer Award, given to John White.
Sinclair and her team at Dana Farber Brigham and Women’s in Milford have been instrumental in the growth of the program by referring her patients to it and supporting them. YMCA program instructor and program alumna Judy Ammidown presented the award to Sinclair.
Sinclair was not able to attend the event. Milford Regional Medical Center President & CEO Ed Kelly accepted the award on her behalf.
White worked in the biotechnology field for many years and on cancer research and potential treatments specifically. He is also a cancer survivor.
Jackie Robison, YMCA staff member and program coordinator, presented the award to White, a North Attleboro resident, saying, “John made deep connections. He encouraged his fellow participants, gave them an ear when they needed to be heard, and at times made them laugh. John is an optimist who brought his inspiration, compassion, and, most importantly, hope to the participants.”
White spoke on how his experience in the field helped him be a mentor.
“I was offered an opportunity to mentor others and provide valuable resources and support from my years in biotechnology and connections in the pipeline to some of the most advanced research being done in targeted therapies,” he said.
Following the presentation of the awards, Marsea McGonagle gave a testimonial on the program and what it has meant to her and her family. McGonagle is the sister of Stephanie Whooten, an alumna of the program and a Franklin resident who passed away in September 2018 after an 18-month battle with colon cancer.
The evening also included a check presentation from Golf Fights Cancer, a non-profit organization, to the program. Golf Fights Cancer sponsored Jackie Robison in the Boston Marathon. He raised over $10,000 for the marathon and Golf Fights Cancer donated the money back to the YMCA program.
Livestrong at the YMCA classes will enroll this fall beginning in early September at Hockomock Area YMCA branches in Foxboro, Franklin and North Attleboro. The free, 12-week program is designed for cancer survivors and their families seeking to regain health, build strength, and connect with other cancer survivors.
For more information, visit www.hockymca.org/new-livestrong-classes or contact Jackie Robison at 508-772-1310.
