Ed Kelly, president & CEO of Milford Regional Medical Center; Mary Clermont, chairwoman of the Hockomock Area YMCA Board of Directors; North Attleboro resdietn John White, recipient of the Charlie Shannon Volunteer Award; Therese Shannon, wife of the late Charlie Shannon and program alumna and mentor; and Ed Hurley, president & CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA are pictured at the Y's Livestrong program celebration.