ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Youth Commission will hold its annual Spooky Ma Boo on from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Willett Elementary School.
This is the third year the commission has sponsored the free Halloween event for children from preschool through 4th grade.
There will be games, arts and crafts, and movies playing throughout the event.
Each child will receive a glow stick while supplies last.
“The Spooky Ma BOO is my favorite event the Youth Commission hosts,” Connor Davis, AYC chairman, said. “It feels great to put on an event where the kids of Attleboro can come and have a great time.”
The event will end with a costume parade through the Willett gym and trick-or-treating with local officials.
“The highlight of the day is the costume parade. It is a great way for the kids to have a great time with their friends,” Ellie Kirby, AYC vice chair, said.
The commission will also collect unopened bags of candy to send to U.S. troops overseas as part of Project Gratitude.
