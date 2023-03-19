As the national public health emergency trudges toward its end on May 11, new cases of coronavirus in the area have gone down or stayed roughly the same for 10 consecutive weeks.
And statewide, the number of confirmed cases has gone down for 10 straight weeks.
In the week ending March 16, there were 51 cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, which is down from 59 in the week ending March 9, translating to eight cases, or 13.55%.
The only week the number of cases failed to decline was in the week ending Feb. 23 when 99 cases were reported, as compared to the 93 in the week ending Feb. 16.
The 10-community area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Statewide, confirmed cases dropped from 2,703 to 2,612, or 91 cases, which is a drop of 3.36%.
The numbers are likely somewhat inaccurate because many people use at-home tests to determine if they have coronavirus and then do not report the results to health officials.
But the highest case count in 2023 was in the week ending Jan. 5, when the number of confirmed cases was 10,075.
And that number was a lot lower than the highest number recorded for 2022 in the week ending Jan. 14, when the number of confirmed cases hit 132,557.
The decline in that case was 92.40%
That same week, the number of cases in The Sun Chronicle area hit 3,463, the greatest weekly number recorded in the three-year pandemic.
The greatest number of new cases recorded for one week in 2023 in the 10-community area was 269, which came in the week ending Jan. 5, representing a drop of 92.23%
Statewide, the number of confirmed deaths in the week ending March 16 was 49.
The number of probable deaths for coronavirus was nine and the average age of those dying from the disease was 80, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
The elderly and those who are immuno-compromised are in the greatest danger from the disease.
All told, there have been 22,414 confirmed deaths from coronavirus statewide with the number of confirmed cases at 2,027,015.
That’s a death percentage of 1.10%.
In The Sun Chronicle area, there have been 456 deaths.
With a total of 48,125 cases, that’s a death percentage of 0.94%, or just under 1%.
Attleboro, which has the biggest population of the 10 communities at 46,461, has the greatest number of cases at 12,578, and deaths at 184.
That’s a death rate of 1.46%.
Plainville, with the smallest population at 9,945, has the fewest cases at 2,114.
Foxboro has the fewest deaths at 2.