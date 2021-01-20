A statement in Ned Bristol’s column “Pandemic could make unions stronger” (Opinion, Jan. 19), was incorrect.
The city of Attleboro has never denied medical coverage for firefighters who have contracted the coronavirus. The city is challenging the firefighters’ union over granting injured-in-the-line of duty status for every case if there is no evidence a firefighter contracted COVID-19 on the job.
Whether a firefighter is given such status does not affect their medical coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.