NORTON— Chartley Country Store is well worn, but it wears well.
It’s tucked into the first floor of what appears to have once been a home.
It has a modern glass door as its main entrance, but its real identity is revealed by a second wooden door, chipped, cracked and faded with age.
There’s a bell, which looks like it may have once dangled on a cow’s neck as it strolled in a rolling pasture back when Norton was a cow town.
The bell is securely fastened on the top of the door to alert clerks to customers, and more than likely someone they know or at the very least, have seen before.
Both the door and bell work fine despite their age, ushering customers out of the hyper-tech world of 2020 to a simpler time of decades ago and the butcher shop from which it came, but which still thrives today and sells a variety of groceries on the side.
There’s none of the hysteria there that has left supermarket shelves bereft of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and, yes, stocks of meat in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
But that doesn’t mean it isn’t busy.
There’s a steady stream of customers, way more than usual, and the coronavirus has more than something to do with that.
Owner Augie Fernandes, cousin to Joe Fernandes of the former Fernandes Supermarket chain, said some older customers, those most at risk from coronavirus, don’t want to go to the big and crowded supermarkets, so they head to one of his two shops.
The other is in Rehoboth.
“A lot of people don’t want to walk a mile for a can of peas,” he said with a laugh.
Or expose themselves to a bug that could kill them.
But it’s not the peas their looking for when they come to Chartley.
It’s the meat.
When the virus first hit, the store was overwhelmed with customers and was nearly wiped out twice.
That’s never happened in 42 years.
Now Fernandes orders more and he and his helpers cut it up fresh everyday.
He said he has good suppliers and his supply is always good.
There are a lot of new customers as well, he said.
They are people who don’t want spend a lot of time running up and down the aisles of mega-stores and who want to get what they need and get home safe and sound.
Chartley, the physical definition of a mom-and-pop market, is apparently the place to do that.
The finish on the hardwood floor has long since been worn off from the thousands of customers who have traipsed in from points near and far to the store -- a mainstay of the South Worcester Street neighborhood centered around the bright blue shimmering Chartley Pond.
Debbie Johnson of Norton stopped in one day last week.
She’s a regular.
“We always come here,” she said. “The meat is really good.”
With coronavirus running rampant, Chartley is a bigger blessing, she said.
Johnson said she can get what she needs while staying away from big crowds.
“It’s a win-win,” for us,” she said of herself and friend Bill Hanlon.
And the service is important.
“These guys are really great,” Hanlon said, gesturing to the staffers filling their order. “That’s one of the things that keeps me coming back.”
Johnson said the atmosphere and service hearkens to a better time.
“We like that small-town flavor,” she said.
Chartley is also a favorite of Jason White who lives in Attleboro.
“Everything thing here is fresh and well stocked,” White said. “It has a family atmosphere and it’s not nearly as crowded as a grocery story, but it has all the essentials.”
Milk buckets which have not seen a drop of milk in decades are displayed with little concern about presentation.
An old Coca-Cola sign fits right in.
The stand-alone ATM is an anachronism, but necessary in these cashless days.
Another flashback sign encourages customers to “Drink Moxie,” but it wasn’t clear if Moxie is sold there.
There’s a gumball machine and an old-style Maxwell coffee can haphazardly placed.
Fernandes’ own special marinades are displayed unobtrusively somewhere near the Hershey’s syrup.
But people know where to find them because they love them.
Fernandes said people who move to other parts of the country order the marinades online.
He’s shipped them all over -- Florida, Texas, Washington -- you name it.
Nick Leite runs the Norton store for Fernandes and the goal every day is to have fun while at work.
He said he’s the head of a motorcycle gang known as Chartley’s Angels.
“Don’t put that in the paper,” he said.
Kyle Perry, a college senior at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., is finishing up his semester chopping meat and ringing up customers.
He’s been a regular worker during school vacations and now the coronavirus-imposed vacation.
Perry’s not usually there in April, but it’s been so busy, Leite needed him.
“I begged him to come back to work,” Leite said with a grin.
Perry, who will soon have a business degree in his back pocket, said it wasn’t a hard sell.
“We genuinely enjoy working with each other,” he said.
He wants to start a small business for himself someday.
Another senior, a high school senior, Jameson MacNaught, was working the register.
He has to finish his last year in high school “remotely” like every other student in the state.
“It’s not fun,” he said of academic work he characterized as “busy work.”
He’s heading to UMass Dartmouth to study engineering in the fall. At least he hopes he is, depending on how the coronavirus thing pans out.
But MacNaught likes working at the store.
“It’s Nick’s singing that keeps me here,” he deadpanned.
Leite said business has been so good it’s not unusual to see people waiting for the store to open in the morning.
He said the store shortened its hours because he and his helpers were drained by the time they headed home.
All the business is great, but sometimes it's too much, he said.
“I wish it would all be over,” Leite said. “I’d like my normal life back.”
So would everyone else, but for different reasons.
