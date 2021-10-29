Most Attleboro area homes and businesses that lost power from this week's mighty nor'easter have had power restored.
There were still 159 customers out in Rehoboth, 54 in Norton, 17 in Seekonk, and 13 in Attleboro, National Grid reported late Friday morning.
The utility that serves most area communities said power may not be restored until late Friday night in several towns and cities.
More than 25,000 homes and businesses in the area lost electricity Tuesday and Wednesday due to the storm.
About 4,000 remained without power as of early Thursday night, including 1,997 in Rehoboth, 1,020 in Norton, 887 in Seekonk and 145 in Attleboro.
While most schools opened Thursday, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School in Easton cancelled classes for a second day, and SE Voke was still closed Friday. Easton had 3,233 power failures Friday morning.
SE Voke has students from Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton among other communities.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Rehoboth were without power Thursday, which is over half the town, National Grid said.
The nor’easter packed wind gusts of at least 55 mph in the area as it toppled trees, tree limbs and power lines.
There were still 3,691 customers in Bristol County and 13,602 in Norfolk County with no power Friday morning.
