On May 18, 2001, I stood at the foot of the Šar mountains outside Uroševac, Kosovo, watching a normally chatty U.S. Army sergeant I had befriended go silent, his face drain of color, as he turned to me and said words no one ever wants to hear in a war zone: “I screwed up.”
While we had been walking and talking, he had mistakenly led us through an unmarked field. “Unmarked” meant one thing: The field had not been cleared of landmines laid by the Serbs during the Balkan wars — the decade-long conflict that shattered the former Yugoslavia and shocked the world with a cruelty not seen in Europe since World War II.
“Step exactly where you did coming in,” the panic-stricken sergeant said as we turned to head back out. It was late night. Visibility was but a few feet. Following in our footsteps proved pretty much impossible. I was scared and the nighttime chill made me shiver. Time stood still as we gingerly made our way to the road where other troops and Sun Chronicle photographer Keith Nordstrom stood waiting.
Luckily, we made it out unscathed. We did not, thankfully, detonate any landmines. And despite the scare, that moment, as well as the assignment — for me and Nordstrom, as members of The Sun Chronicle, to be embedded with Attleboro-area troops serving as NATO peacekeepers in the war zone — was the most exciting yet stressful thing I had ever endured in my many years as a journalist.
Months later, the tragedy that was the Balkans became a footnote, like ancient history, as terrorists struck New York City and Washington. The world, from Attleboro to Kosovo and beyond, would never be the same.
I’m reminded of that time, and of Sept. 11, 2001, as I reflect on this past year — the 50th anniversary of the merging of two great newspapers — The Sun of Attleboro and the Chronicle of North Attleboro.
These past 12 months — like my overseas assignment and the effort all Sun Chronicle staffers made to localize every aspect of 9/11 and the wars that followed — was one I, and I’m sure most, will never forget.
It’s a year that pushed everyone who works here — from editorial to advertising and every department in between — to give it their all under circumstances no one had ever experienced here in the five decades past. It was a year that saw this newspaper lose several veteran employees while the rest endured pay cuts because of the financial strain brought about by a major loss in advertising revenue. And if the pandemic weren’t enough, throw in the growing divide over race and politics and a fraught election season unseen in our nation’s recent history as well as a growing distrust of the press. We had, in short, our work cut out.
It was a year that forced most of us to work from home, but brought great anxiety to members of our pressroom and production department who had no choice but to come to work in order to get the newspaper out to you, the reader.
And, despite a few COVID cases and the personal and financial strains we all experienced, we did just that: We put out a newspaper with The Sun Chronicle’s usual high standard, six days a week, making sure the communities we cover remained well informed as both the pandemic and the state of the nation worsened. We committed ourselves to providing the best possible coverage, opening up our website to non-subscribers so they, too, could stay informed during this unprecedented time.
Covering blizzards, elections, tragedies — normal news fodder — suddenly felt like child’s play. The angles and stories that grew out of the situation — from the virus to race riots — were never-ending. There were days we were simply overwhelmed with the amount of work we saw ahead of us.
But despite it all, I look back on the past 12 months — our 50th year — as The Sun Chronicle’s best ever. The dedicated, experienced and talented team of Sun Chronicle employees were able to keep up the high standards for which this newspaper is known in every aspect. Sports writer Peter Gobis, for example, provided daily, local sports stories despite there being no sports to cover.
But none of this would have been possible without you, the reader. You stood by us and we greatly appreciate that. While other small newspapers went under during the crisis, we have persevered thanks to you. And we won’t forget that. We are committed to bringing you award-winning coverage for years to come.
And if you aren’t a subscriber, please become one. I assure you, The Sun Chronicle is worth every penny. And always remember the alternative: Free news is free news. You’ll get what you pay for.
