seekonk fire 2
Buy Now

Crews on scene of a fire at a vacant house on Pond Street in Seekonk Tuesday morning.

 DAVID LINTON

SEEKONK -- Crews are on scene at a fire in a building on Pond Street.

Traffic was blocked on roads near the site of what appears to be a vacant house covered in overgrowth located directly across the intersection with Marion Street.

The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m.

A representative of the state's Fire Marshal's office is at the scene.

The Sun Chronicle will more have more on this story as information becomes available.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.