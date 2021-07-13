To the editor:
Katie Ferreira-Aubin, how dare you compare mandating masks and COVID-19 vaccinations to the Holocaust.
The only comparison you can make is the tremendous grief and loss of life caused by both events.
My four grandparents and only uncle all perished in concentration camps because of their religious beliefs. They experienced being ridiculed, being spat on, being beaten, losing their place of residence and all their material possessions.
They lost their source of income and lived in constant fear, watching relatives and neighbors disappear, while being locked out of life.
In the end they were crammed into freight trains with no food, no water or toilets to ride for days to the concentration camps to be herded off to their deaths, either starved to death or in gas chambers. How does this compare to the COVID possible mandates/suggestions?
It is time for you, Katie Ferreira-Aubin to research the Holocaust to get a better understanding of this horrific event in our history.
My parents treasured their American citizenship. They watched my brother go off to Vietnam to serve as a helicopter pilot. Never once complaining, instead praying and grateful for his safe return.
Shame on you, if you can’t choose the wearing of a mask to prevent the spread of COVID and possibly save just one life. Holocaust victims didn’t have a choice.
Paulette Johnson
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.