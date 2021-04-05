Age 55; 79 Grove St.
Previous political experience: Former RTM member. Currently vice chair of the Historical Commission, resident member of the Bylaw Sub-Committee and member of Charter Review Committee.
Family: My wife Joy and I recently celebrated our 20th anniversary. We have two sons, ages 18 and 12.
Question 1: As a member of the Charter Review Committee I have heard feedback from town employees, elected/appointed officials and residents. Moving from a Board of Selectmen to a town manager is viewed as a success. It’s premature to say what needs to be revised. However, an issue that has come up is regarding the responsibilities of the boards as well as their relationships to their department heads and the town manager. This may be a subject for revision in the future.
Question 2: I support the hiring of a facilities director with overall responsibility for the maintenance of all town-owned properties, provided that the salary and other costs are offset by increased revenues and/or efficiencies. I am not opposed to any realignments that might be proposed. Everything is up for discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.