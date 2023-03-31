Address: 79 Grove St.
Age: 57
Marital status: Married
Number of children: 2
Occupation: Database administrator
Education: Norwood High School, Framingham State College, UMass Boston
Political party: Independent
Political experience: RTM, Historical Commission, Charter Review Committee, Board of Public Works, Bylaw Subcommittee, Rules Subcommittee, Town Council
Top priority: Ensure the fiscal stability of the town.
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Work with the town manager to promote new growth in both business and residential sectors.
Most admired living political figure: State Auditor Diana DiZoglio
Why you admire her: Her willingness to stand up to the leadership on Beacon Hill to fulfill her campaign promise to audit the Legislature.
Daniel F. (Dan) Donovan