Address: 79 Grove St.

Age: 57

Marital status: Married

Number of children: 2

Occupation: Database administrator

Education: Norwood High School, Framingham State College, UMass Boston

Political party: Independent

Political experience: RTM, Historical Commission, Charter Review Committee, Board of Public Works, Bylaw Subcommittee, Rules Subcommittee, Town Council

Top priority: Ensure the fiscal stability of the town.

What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Work with the town manager to promote new growth in both business and residential sectors.

Most admired living political figure: State Auditor Diana DiZoglio

Why you admire her: Her willingness to stand up to the leadership on Beacon Hill to fulfill her campaign promise to audit the Legislature.

Daniel F. (Dan) Donovan