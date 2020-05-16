Danielle Ferreira and Nicole Collette have been best friends for 20 years.
“We cannot live without each other,” Ferreira said in an email. “(She’s) one of those once-in-a-lifetime friends.”
Unfortunately, since the coronavirus turned life upside down in March, they haven’t been able to see each other.
Prior to that, though, Ferreira snapped this photo taken in mid-February at Collette’s all-pink birthday party held at the Attleboro home Collette shares with husband R.J.
“Nicole and I love pink,” Ferreira said. “And since she was the birthday girl, it only made sense to thrown an all-pink party.”
Ferreira said the 20 guests wore pink, the decorations were pink and there was even pink food — pink deviled eggs and pink popcorn, to name a few items. Friend Bethany Trepanier held the cake, pink, of course, for her friend to blow out the candles.
“Our crew is extremely creative,” she said. “We have an extremely tight group of friends.”
Ferreira, who grew up in Attleboro but recently bought a house in Seekonk, says the “crew” is about 25 deep and includes both women’s friends and family.
Before the virus, the friends would get together once a month to celebrate birthdays, have a themed party, play games or enjoy a simple barbecue. Ferreira and her husband, Richard, had just started planning their birthday party for April when the virus shut down life as we know it.
Now the friends have been taking part in group chats and trying to stay as connected as possible.
“This is the longest time I haven’t been able to see Nicole in 20 years,” Ferreira said.
To keep busy while she isn’t working, hanging out with friends or able to see her other best friend, her mother, Beverly Gaboury of Attleboro, Ferreira is making masks, turning her dining room table into a sewing factory.
“I’ll do anything to help people stay safe,” she said.
— JESSICA ZANDAN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.