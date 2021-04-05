Age 35; 109 Mount Hope St.
Employment: President, Gregory Contracting Co.
Education: Master’s degree in higher education and student affairs, 2013; bachelor’s degree in economics, 2007
Previous political experience: Town Council, active member
Family: I am married to Kelsey Achin-Gregory and together we parent three young boys: London Gregory (7), Lennox Gregory (4) and Lawson Gregory (3).
Question 1: It is refreshing to know that the North Attleboro Town Charter is being reviewed with public input. I believe the intent of the charter was to create a document that will establish clear parameters for the Town Council to thrive and be successful. It is my hope that staggered terms for the council is on the Charter Review Commission’s radar and it can be implemented soon.
Question 2: I fully support the great work that our town manager is doing. I strongly believe that his prior experience has enabled him to streamline our services and consolidate departments to better serve the residents of North Attleboro. Together we will! Together we can! Together we shall!
