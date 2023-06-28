ATTLEBORO -- A Dedham man wanted on warrants for a dozen charges, including firearms offenses, was sent to jail after leading Mansfield police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed the car in Foxboro early Wednesday morning.
John R. Burke, 57, who a prosecutor said has a 26-page criminal record, was ordered held without bail in Attleboro District Court after Judge Neil Hourihan revoked his bail on pending cases in Dedham District Court.
Burke was arrested about 2 a.m. after he allegedly fled from Mansfield Officer Gregory Martell in a reportedly stolen car when Martell attempted to stop him at the Red Roof Inn on Forbes Boulevard in Mansfield.
Burke drove onto Route 106 for about three miles into Foxboro after initially stopping. He traveled at speeds of up to 90 mph before hitting a guardrail trying to turn onto Taylor Road, crashing 25 feet down an embankment in thick brush, according to a prosecutor and a police report.
There was no other traffic on the road at the time and Martell temporarily lost sight of the car as it gained distance away from him, according to the report.
Because it was feared Burke had a gun and fled from police, he was arrested at gunpoint with the help of Foxboro Officer Brendan Fayles, Mansfield Officer Langston Puller and a state trooper, according to the report.
Burke, who was able to get out of the car on his own, was taken in a Foxboro ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was released to police custody after medical treatment.
The car, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala which his lawyer said was owned by his mother, sustained significant damage. There was damage to about 40 feet of guardrail at a cost estimated at $10,000, according to the police report.
Mansfield K9 Ronan and his handler Officer Mike Fitzgerald searched the area for a handgun but nothing was found.
Inside the car, police say they found a baggie containing a crystal substance a prosecutor said was field tested and confirmed to be crystal methamphetamine. Also found were numerous bottles of prescription pills, including one bottle that had a mixture of pills inside it, according to the police report.
During a bail hearing, a prosecutor asked the judge to revoke Burke’s bail on the pending warrants which include drug possession, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm and two other weapons charges.
His lawyer argued that the car Burke was driving his mother’s car with her permission. The lawyer said she was hospitalized and scheduled for surgery Wednesday.
Burke pleaded innocent to failing to stop for police, driving to endanger, speeding, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of prescription pills.
Foxboro police are also seeking traffic and malicious damage charges against Burke in Wrentham District Court, according to court records.
Burke case in Attleboro District Court was continued to next months for a pretrial conference.