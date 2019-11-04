Two priests who served in area have been placed on administrative leave by the Fall River Diocese following reports of misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago.
The Rev. Daniel W. Lacroix, who was ordained in 1988, served as an assistant at St. Mary's Church in Mansfield from 1995 to 2001 and in Seekonk at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs from 2014 to 2017, according to a diocese spokesman. He was currently serving at parishes in New Bedford.
The other priest, the Rev. Richard E. Degagne, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Easton, was pastor at Sacred Heart Church in North Attleboro from 1995 to 2000. The misconduct alleged by Degagne is said to have occurred before he was a priest, the diocese said Sunday.
The priests will be on leave pending further investigation. Diocese spokesman John Kearns said Monday it is not known how long the investigation will take.
Both priests have denied the allegations, which have been referred to the Bristol County and Cape & Islands district attorney’s offices, according to the diocese.
"We received the material from the diocese and that matter is under investgation," Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County district attorney's office said Monday.
In its statement, the diocese said the actions regarding the priests came as a result of information gathered during an external review of its personnel files.
Along with the external review process announced earlier this year, the diocese said it has established a revamped Safe Environment Enterprise to restructure and strengthen child protection programs and protocols, and create more effective policies and processes for handling allegations and the survivors of abuse impacted by them.
The diocese has hired former law enforcement officials and a social worker to oversee its efforts.
Anyone with information or concerns that they wish to raise regarding the conduct of any past or present member of the diocese, is encouraged to contact the Bristol County or Cape & Islands district attorney’s offices, or the Diocese of Fall River, Office of Safe Environment at 508-985-6508 or by email osechancery@dioc-fr.org
