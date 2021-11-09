Donald Trump and his band of haters is still very much with us

To the editor:

The damage done to this country by President Donald Trump and his supporters culminating in the Jan. 6 attempt at insurrection, proves the haters are still with us and Trump is their hero.

I’m reminded of a quote by William Faulkner “the past is not dead, it’s not even past.”

Fred Senay

Attleboro

