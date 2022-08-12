Donald Trump, the GOP and the threat to democracy
To the editor:
Re: “Trump’s real goal should scare us all,” by Ned Bristol, column, Aug. 10:
Ned Bristol recounts two vital issues facing our republic, both huckstered by Donald J. Trump:
The dramatic swing to the right of the Supreme Court and Trump’s positioning himself to “reclaim the presidency.”
Both are huge threats to our republic. He seeks to be emperor! Almost all GOP and the plutocrat-ridden DNC are assisting him.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the Republican lawmaker from Wyoming, is a noteworthy exception and an able patriot.
Trump is huckstering his “you’re fired” popular entertainment to purge an imagined “Third State” and turn it into his “Schedule F” policy to replace every progressive bureaucrat with a fascist (his idea of conservative) one.
That’s what emperors do.
Every voter must go to every election from now on and vote only for real progressives who are called to public service to serve the better interests of us all, rather than just to enjoy a lucrative life style, or our republic will be lost, with our liberties.
I add this guide, suggested for those elected: Every difficult political problem’s solution should be based on a defense of liberty.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro