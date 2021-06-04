NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The school committee has voted unanimously to make Duxbury Superintendent John Antonucci the next leader of the local school district, with one committee member noting he’d been “battle tested” by controversies.
Pending contract negotiations, Antonucci will succeed Scott Holcomb, who announced in March that he will be stepping down in August from the post he has held since 2017.
Antonucci has been a superintendent of schools for 16 years, first in Westwood and, since 2017, in Duxbury. He’s also held the job of assistant superintendent for Nashoba Regional and director of finance for Bedford. He’s a graduate of Tufts University and holds an MBA from Boston University and his Ed.D. from Northeastern.
Antonucci was one of two candidates interviewed by the full school board Thursday night at the Woodcock Administration Building.
Frank Tiano, superintendent in Uxbridge, was the other finalist chosen by a 14-member search committee from a field of 29 candidates. A third finalist, Peter Marano, superintendent in Bellingham, withdrew his name before Thursday’s session, school committee chairman Ethan Hamilton said. He did not give a reason for Marano’s dropping out.
During his more than hour-long interview, Antonucci was not asked directly about the high-profile controversies he has faced in Duxbury this year.
Instead, he brought them up himself.
Antonucci told the committee, “We had one of the most distressing incidents this year. It was extremely disturbing and sad."
Members of the winning Duxbury High School football team had used anti-Semitic language to call plays this spring, an investigation by Antonucci confirmed, and the coach of the team was dismissed.
“We instantly denounced use of that language. It was an attack on our core values,” Antonucci said, citing the incident as an example of his community leadership skills.
In another incident that received widespread publicity, Antonucci noted there had been an “allegation of abuse by a teacher more than 15 years ago,” resulting in a lawsuit filed in April by the alleged victim’s parents. The suit named the school district and the teacher.
“It was a very emotional issue, a once in a career issue,” Antonucci said.
The teacher has denied the accusations but was fired after an independent investigation concluded he violated school district policy, though it did not find direct evidence of sexual abuse.
Antonucci said the handling of that crisis demonstrated how he “relied on our leadership team to put our brains together and respond to it."
Nominating Antonucci for the job, school board member James McKenna praised his “courage” and said he’d “been battle tested.”
While several school board members praised Tiano as an educator, they also felt that Antonucci was a “better fit” for local schools.
