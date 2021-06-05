Dylan Wade, 18, is secretary for the Class of 2021 at Attleboro High School.
He’s headed to Norwich University, a military school in Vermont, to study computer security in the fall. After graduation from Norwich, he plans to join the Air Force.
Remote learning was a challenge for Wade.
He said he would often “zone out” during the remote classes.
“I really struggled learning from home,” he said. “I’m more of an in-person learner.”
And the lack of social connections created a big hole in his life during his senior year.
“I missed the interaction with teachers and friends,” Wade said.
The isolation of being at home was hard to overcome, but he was able to make the honor roll despite it all.
“I was still able to get through it,” he said.
He said being back in school full-time for the last two weeks of his senior year was great.
“I enjoyed being back full time a lot,” Dylan said.
There was a lot packed into those two weeks.
“I felt like we were back for a month,” he said. “The halls were full and the there was a lot more interaction.”
Some important life lessons were learned in the year of the pandemic and remote learning, he said.
“I think I learned I could persevere and overcome more than I thought I could,” Wade said. “I was able to realize how I could overcome stuff like masking and isolation.”
