Sometimes, a terrible misfortune hits a little too close to home. That’s the case now at The Sun Chronicle.
Our friend and colleague, chief photographer Mark Stockwell, was seriously injured on April 28 when his bicycle collided with a car in Mansfield. An avid bicyclist, Mark’s award-winning images have graced this publication for over three decades, and he has served as a cheerful ambassador to the public.
Just a day earlier, a 47-year-old Attleboro man was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after the bicycle he was riding and a car collided in the city.
We hope this is not a trend now that interest in cycling is on the rise as more of us try to reduce fossil fuels and get healthier. But even veteran cyclists like Mark Stockwell face dangers on the road.
Nearly 1,000 bicyclists die and more than 130,000 are injured in crashes every year on the nation’s roads, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Massachusetts, the average is seven fatal bicycle accidents per year.
Serious bike accidents are highest during the summer months, between June and September, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As warm weather approaches, we urge you to follow these bicycle safety tips from the NHTSA:
Every bike ride begins with putting on a helmet. But it’s equally important that you ensure a proper fit so your helmet can best protect you. It may take time to ensure a proper helmet fit, but your life is worth it.
Ride a bike that fits you. If it’s too big, it’s harder to control.
Ride a bike that works. It really doesn’t matter how well you ride if the brakes don’t work.
Wear equipment to protect you and make you more visible to others, like bright clothing during the day, reflective gear and a white front light and red rear light and reflectors at night, or when visibility is poor.
Be focused and alert to the road and all traffic around you. Anticipate what others may do, before they do it.
Drive with the flow, in the same direction as traffic.
Obey street signs, signals and road markings, just like a car.
Assume the other person doesn’t see you. Look ahead for hazards or situations to avoid that may cause you to fall, like toys, pebbles, potholes, grates and train tracks.
Motorists must do their part. People on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Yield to bicyclists as you would motorists and do not underestimate their speed. This will help avoid turning in front of a cyclist traveling on the road or sidewalk, often at an intersection or driveway.
Give cyclists room. Pass bicyclists as you would any other vehicle — when it’s safe to move over into an adjacent lane.
The bottom line is a large percentage of crashes can be avoided if motorists and bicyclists follow the rules of the road.
In short, we all need to watch out for each other.