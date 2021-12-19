A new animal welfare law set to go into effect Jan. 1 that egg suppliers feared would cause prices to shoot up and lead to shortages may not have that effect after all.
A group of lawmakers Sunday night reached a compromise on legislation for a 2016 voter-approved ballot question regulating housing of egg-laying hens.
And Monday, the Massachusetts Senate and House passed the revised bill.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, chair of the Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources, and Agriculture and member of the conference committee, helped push the consensus through.
“The Humane Society of the United States, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston are grateful to the House and the Senate for passing legislation that will improve the lives of millions of egg-laying hens each year," the Humane Society said.
The law mandates cage-free housing with nest boxes, perches, and dust-bathing and scratching areas.
The Legislature expanded protections to hens raised for liquid eggs -- a move the Humane Society says will protect at least two million more hens each year.
The bill now goes to Gov. Charlie Baker for his signature.
For Terri Lawton and her family, who run the Oake Knoll Farm at the Lawton Family Farm in Foxboro, the law is just another in a lengthy line of challenges the few farmers left in the area face.
After all, the 25-acre farm on North Street, which dates back to the 18th century, has been the last dairy farm in Norfolk County.
"The people who this rule will affect most are the poor and the working poor," Lawton said. "The majority of people who are on a tight budget get the cheapest food they can find. Rules like this one do drive up the cost of nutritious foods."
Lawton doesn't fully buy the contention the law is needed for the humane treatment of farm animals.
"Animal cruelty is already a felony in Massachusetts. We know that people care about how animals are raised and are willing to vote with their money to support farming practices they prefer," Lawton said. "People need choices when it comes to food, that's what we try to provide. There are scientists who spend their whole lives studying animal welfare. As a farmer, I trust their opinions and research more than the HSUS organization that pushed through the 2016 ballot question.
"Farmers care about animal welfare, and we know that happy animals make more and better food. We also know customers care about where their food comes from and how we treat our animals," Lawton added. "I prefer to get my animal husbandry advice from veterinarians and experts in farm animal welfare, rather than an activist from the city."
Nevertheless, Lawton said her farm "may sell more eggs" as the new year rolls in.
"We are planning to be well stocked with plenty of eggs available," she said.
The local farm sells eggs from several farms, including one with about 700 pastured hens, and a larger farm in Rhode Island.
"Our cage-free eggs also come from a farm in RI," Lawton said. "All our farms don't have to make changes for the new law because they already give their hens more space than the new rule will require."
The original bill would have required hen enclosures to have at least 1.5 square feet of floor space per bird.
However, industry standards have changed since the ballot question passed, and egg producers say Massachusetts would have had stricter standards than most other states.
The compromise requires 1 square foot of floor space per hen in multi-tiered aviaries.
Rausch, whose district includes much of the Attleboro area, and five other lawmakers negotiated the differences between a House bill voted in October and a Senate version approved in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.