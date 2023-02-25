Shortly after George Floyd was killed by Minnesota police in 2020, a group of Attleboro residents formed a committee called Neighbors in Dialogue to start a conversation about race in the community.
That is when the Rev. Cheryl Harris really got to know Cathleen DeSimone, who is now a city councilor running for mayor.
She is running against Timothy Barone, former Councilor John Davis and Acting Mayor Jay Dilisio.
Harris and DeSimone had known each other a little prior to that from civic involvement, but the discussions about race were when Harris said she really saw DeSimone in action.
That is why Harris said she is so enthused about DeSimone as the potential next mayor of Attleboro.
“She’s the ideal candidate,” she said of DeSimone.
Harris said she learned DeSimone doesn’t just talk a good game, she leaps into action, gathering data and pushing toward solutions.
A Baptist minister, Harris uses a phase from the Bible to describe DeSimone. She is the type of person who “puts a hand to the plow.” In other words, she is a do-er, not just a talker.
For instance, when committee members expressed concerns about the lack of minorities in leadership positions in Attleboro city government, DeSimone arranged a meeting between those members and the city personnel director to address the issue, she said.
DeSimone also has a passion for gathering factual information and sharing it with others in decision-making processes, Harris said.
An attorney and college administrator, DeSimone is a second-term city councilor who is known for her intelligence and research on the council.
On the campaign trail she has been outspoken about the need to build more housing to alleviate a shortage in Attleboro and advocates for doing so by encouraging the renovation of downtown mill buildings into apartments.
But, she also doesn’t want large tracts of open space to be torn up for single-family homes.
She has been a leader in calling for the city to buy the idle Locust Valley Golf Course to prevent it from being turned from open space to a 200-home development.
DeSimone is an advocate of keeping property taxes low for homeowners.
Voters will get to decide if her approach is the best one when they go to the polls Feb. 28 in a special election to select a successor to former mayor Paul Heroux, who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.