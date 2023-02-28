ATTLEBORO — City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone pulled off a surprise victory in Tuesday’s special election for mayor, defeating Acting Mayor Jay Dilisio, former City Councilor John Davis and Timothy Barone.
The vote was 2,667, or 49 percent, for DeSimone; 2,279, or 41 percent, for DiLisio; 416, or 8 percent, for Davis; and 81, or 1 percent, for Barone. Turnout was 16.5 percent for the special election, which was held during a snowstorm.
DeSimone won’t have a lot of time to savor her victory, however. DiLisio said he would take out nomination papers Wednesday to run for mayor again in the regular November election.
Going into the race, DiLisio was viewed by many city officials and political activists as the favorite because of his nine years worth of name recognition from serving on the city council, including a stint as council president. He also had the most money, the most lawn signs and the spotlight as acting mayor.
But, DeSimone said she felt comfortable with where she stood throughout the race because she was receiving such a positive reaction from voters when she knocked of doors.
Her campaign would not reveal how many homes she went to, but she admitted she copied the proven strategy of visiting as many as possible perfected by former Mayor Paul Heroux.
Heroux resigned as mayor in January to become Bristol County sheriff, creating the vacancy DeSimone will soon fill.
She said she takes office March 11 after the vote is certified.
Heroux advised DeSimone throughout the campaign and at times publicly took exception on social media to claims by DiLisio.
But, Davis said there may have been something more than DeSimone’s door knocking at play in her victory.
He said he has noticed a gradual demographic change in the city over recent years that benefited DeSimone.
“Attleboro is becoming younger, more progressive,” he said, adding the older generation he grew up with is not as prominent in the city.
DiLisio may have lost the election but one would never know it from the huge turnout he had a Morin’s diner after the polls closed. The crowd filled two rooms in the downtown restaurant. Many of those in attendance were current and former city officials.
Former Mayor Kevin Dumas was at DiLisio’s party while Heroux hosted a gathering for DeSimone.
DiLisio thanked his supporters.
“We ran a strong campaign with integrity and we continue to take the high road,” he said.
The special election came during a snowstorm but the weather did not seem to impact turnout much. The unusual nature of a special election and its odd timing may have been issues, however.
DiLisio did not explain his comment but some at Morin’s grumbled about negativity in the campaign.
DeSimone did send out a flyer to voters over the weekend contrasting her positions with the other candidates on issues such as the environment and preserving open space but did not include any personal attacks.
In fact, voters leaving the polls at LaSalette Shrine remarked on how positive all four candidates had been.
DeSimone said after the polls closed that all three of her opponents are nice people who deserve respect.
As for voters, John Moore said he was at a Veterans for Foreign War meeting when he realized he had to get going to get to the polls before the 8 p.m. closing. He just made it.
He said he voted for DeSimone because he liked her position preserving open space and encouraging more apartments in the downtown area.
Dick Oliver said he didn’t know any of the candidates so he picked DiLisio at the last minute because of his experience as acting mayor.