ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone is all but assured of winning a full term in office when the city election is held in November as no one filed nomination papers with enough signatures to qualify for the ballot to run against her by Tuesday’s deadline.
Someone could launch a write-in campaign against her, but write-ins rarely succeed against established incumbents.
Timothy Barone of Manorhaven Drive had taken out nomination papers for mayor, but said he did not collect the needed 200 signatures of registered voters to qualify.
He did, however, file for at-large city councilor and is awaiting certification of those signatures.
DeSimone said she is relieved to be running unopposed because being mayor keeps her extremely busy.
“It means more time to focus on what I’m doing,” she said.
She would not speculate on whether the lack of a challenger means voters like the job she is doing.
“I can’t speak for them,” she said.
DeSimone became mayor in March after winning a special election to replace former Mayor Paul Heroux, who became Bristol County sheriff.
A former city councilor, lawyer and education administrator, DeSimone will get two more years to do the job of mayor if she is indeed re-elected.
Barone has run for office twice before and lost badly, but he said he is not discouraged.
“If you don’t run, you can’t complain,” he said.
Barone said he originally took out nomination papers for both mayor and city council to “test the waters” and “see which field is looking better.”
He said he filed 116 signatures for city council and only 100 are needed so he is confident he will be certified to run.
The fields for the Sept. 19 preliminary and Nov. 7 general city elections are not quite settled yet.
Pamela Braman of 169 Knight Ave. took out papers for Ward 6 councilor and Sean Quigley of 93 Parker St. took them out for councilor at large, but neither has been certified yet, according to the city election office.
In addition to DeSimone, other certified candidates are incumbent Kate Jackson, city clerk; incumbent Zaida Keefer, tax collector; incumbent Laura Gignac, treasurer; incumbent Sara-Lynn Reynolds, Ward 1 councilor; Jennifer Royster, Ward 2 councilor; Pamela Foa, also Ward 2 councilor; incumbent Todd Kobus, Ward 3 councilor; incumbent Michael Angelo, Ward 4 councilor; incumbent Laura Dolan, Ward 5 councilor; incumbent Diana Holmes, Ward 6 councilor.
Certified candidates for five at-large, or citywide, council seats are incumbents Ty Waterman, Laurie Sawyer, Jonanthan Tavares, and Jay Dislisio, and challengers Nichols Gene Lavoie and Antonio Roberto Pentimalli.
Candidates for ward school committee seats are incumbent Dianne Sawyer and challenger James Poore in Ward 1; incumbent William Larson, Ward 2; Michael Wagner and Aaron Bennett in Ward 3; incumbent Lynn Porto in Ward 4; incumbent Chris Frappier in Ward 5; and incumbent Scott Domenici and challenger Tara Bryan Finn in Ward 6.
At-large school committee candidates are incumbent Shannon Gilroy Johnson, incumbent James Stors and incumbent Robert Geddes.