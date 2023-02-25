Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio held a campaign committee meeting at his home Monday night where he kept one eye on the political discussion among his supporters and another on a pot of spaghetti sauce he was simmering for his family.
To friend and supporter Jack Jacobi, that is the essence of DiLisio. He may be acting mayor and running a special election campaign to take over the job of mayor for the rest of this term, but his family comes first.
“He is pulled in all directions, but he keeps his priorities straight. And he’s the most down-to-earth guy you ever want to meet,” Jacobi, chair of the municipal building committee and a local attorney, said.
But, Jacobi said DiLisio is more than a nice guy. He is a man with almost 10 years experience as a city councilor who knows the finances of the city because he used to chair the council’s budget committee.
That experience will be vital, Jacobi said, as the writing of a new budget will be in progress when the new mayor takes over and the budget director recently left for another job.
“We’re at a budgetary crossroads. The budget has to be filed by May. It has to be the mayor’s number one priority,” he said.
DiLisio is running against City Councilor Catheen DeSimone, former Councilor John Davis and newcomer Timothy Barone in the Feb. 28 special election.
The winner will serve out the remainder of the term of former Mayor Paul Heroux, who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
DiLisio was the city council president when Heroux resigned, so as dictated by the city charter, he became acting mayor.
Jacobi said DiLisio has “jumped right in as acting mayor” and is not acting like a mere “caretaker.”
For instance, Jacobi said DiLisio is taking action to try to curtail illegal dumping of trash.
“He has a broad understanding of the issues,” Jacobi said.