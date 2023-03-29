NORTH ATTLEBORO — The annual town election is always a big event in the community, with more than 800 people voting last year.
But this time around, the election is also a family affair for the Prescotts on Cranberry Road.
That is because both mother and son are on the ballot.
Town Council member Kathleen Prescott is running for school committee and her 18-year-old son Aidan Prescott is competing for a town council spot.
Kathleen said she is aiming for the school committee because that is where a lot of her interests lie, but she also didn’t want to risk serving on the same board as her son.
“We argue about chores and homework. I don’t want to argue about politics too,” she said.
Aidan said his mother has always been involved in school affairs so running for school committee makes sense for her. He said they also did not want to compete in the same election.
Still, he admitted having two people with the same last name on the ballot might be confusing for voters and they both agree it’s a unique situation.
Kathleen said she is not the least bit surprised her teenage son is running for political office. She said he has been interested in politics since age 9 and it was always assumed he would get involved in some way.
Aidan is one of 13 residents competing for nine council seats in Tuesday’s election.
The other candidates are Darius Gregory, John Simmons, Charles Dobre-Badobre, Blake Buchanan, Mark Gould, John Costello, Justin Pare, Daniel Donovan, Rachel Cady-Welch, Andrea Slobogan, Patricia St. Pierre and Andrew Shanahan.
Kathleen is one of six candidates for two school committee seats. The others are Marjorie Avarista, Zachary Achin, Sarah Stone, James Gaudette and Aaron Whirl.